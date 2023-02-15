Comedian Favour Daniel Dies in Boat Accident

Nigerian comedian and actress Favour Daniel has died. Daniel tragically passed away in a boating accident on Sunday, Feb. 5, her sister, Elizabeth Daniel, announced in a statement shared to social media. At this time, further information regarding the accident are unclear. Daniel was 26.



Prior to announcing her sister's passing, Elizabeth earlier in the day shared an Instagram post with a sign reading, "Lord, I need you." She simply captioned the post with a series of praying hands emojis. It was just hours later that she returned to the social media platform to confirm her sister's passing, writing alongside a phoo of Daniel, "It is with a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of our Created I wish to announce the passing of my youngest sister Favour Agiounim Daniels, know and loved by so many." In the post, Elizabeth went on to recall the many nicknames her sister, who was well-known and loved for her hilarious antics, was known by, sharing, "nickname Omoge, Amama, Omo, small pin charger and the names goes on!!!!! my Amama, my baby girl I will miss you."

Skit maker Favour Daniels dies in boat accident pic.twitter.com/VbrHUKF2jK — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) February 13, 2023

"I call her my shining light, she was simply beautiful," Ezlibaeth continued before revealing that her sister "had a boat accident on 5th of February 2023 She has now taken her rightful place in the throneroom with her Creator. I know that for sure. The giver of life I can't question your decision. Sleep on daughter of Zion, until we meet again."



News of Daniel's passing was immediately met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes. Reacting to the heartbreaking news, Niegerian actress Ruth Kadiri wrote, "Oh dear lord. God rest her soul." Nigerian film and television actor Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna added, "May her gentle soul rest in peace." Somebody else wrote, "I'm so so sorrry ladies. My deepest condolence. Favour was such a sweet soul. May she rest in perfect peace."

The tributes have also poured out on Daniel's Instagram page, with her most recent post there becoming a place for friends and fans to mourn her loss. Shared on Jan. 31, the post was shared in celebration of Daniel's nephew's fourth birthday, the comedian writing in part, "Happy birthday to my most adorable, handsome, special, lovable and sweet nephew. Your big 4 is a blessing to us all. Thank you Jeremiah for always making us laugh endlessly." One of the comments on the post reads, "Fell in love with her character 'UJU' n Chronicles of Solo. Such a beautiful sweet soul. I am deeply pained. May God your soul."