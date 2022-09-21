Comedian Among 5 Seriously Burned in Bizarre Balloon Explosion

Bangladeshi standup comedian Abu Hena Rony was among five people seriously burned in a bizarre helium balloon mishap. The incident happed at an event celebrating the founding of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police in Gazipur, a city in central Bangladesh. The others injured in the incident on Sept. 15 were police officers. Three people were arrested on Sept. 19.

The helium balloons were kept on the stage during the event, sources told The Business Standard. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, the event's main guest, was supposed to release the balloons, but the release did not work. The balloons were taken behind the stage. Several minutes later, there was reportedly a loud explosion, leaving Rony, 34, and four others – Zillur Rahman, Mosharraf Hossain, Rubel Hossain, and Imran Hossain – burned.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in Gazipur. Dr. SM Ayub Hossain told The Business Standard that about 25% of Rony's body was burned in the explosion. "His respiratory tracts and an ear have been burnt," the doctor said. Rony, Mosharraf Hossain, and Zillur were later transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit for further treatment.

On Sept. 17, Gazipur Sadar police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Mosabbir Hossain, filed charges against three suspects, identified as Babul, 52, Manik Mia, 40, Kibria, 50, GMP Assistant Commissioner (Media) Abu Sayem told the Dhaka Tribune. The three suspects were responsible for delivering the balloons to the event. Police also established a task force to investigate the incident and they were asked to file a report within three business days.

Rony is an award-winning comedian who began his career in 2011 after winning the reality show Mirakkel. He has also hosted shows for broadcasters in India and Bangladesh. Rony also acted in movies and published multiple books. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed told United News Bangladesh on Sept. 19 that Rony and Zullur are both expected to recover soon.

"Abu Hena Rony is fire himself, who has the power to burn him? Pray for him," Mirakkel host Mir Afsar Ali wrote on Facebook, reports The Business Standard. "I have spoken to his manager. He said Rony's condition was better than before. I wish him a speedy recovery," Mirakkel director Subhankar Chattopadhyay added.