Coco Reveals Topless Selfie Because ‘Love Your FN Body’

Coco Austin attempted to inspire her followers on social media to be confident in their appearance by posting a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

The Ice & Coco star shared the photo with the caption: “Thank you @fashionnova for recognizing that it’s a must to Love YOUR FN Body! We are all perfectly imperfect & that’s okay! #BodiedByNova #NovaBabe.”

The image shows a profile view of the blond bombshell posing completely topless. Coco left little to the imagination as the only thing protecting her modesty was a strategically placed hand over her chest. The 38-year-old mother of one completed her risqué look with skintight, high-waisted blue jeans and a pair of red and black heels.

Coco’s signature blond locks were pulled up into a high ponytail and flowing down her back. She accessorized her look with large hoop earrings and bright pink lipstick.

After sharing the photo on social media, the reality star‘s followers showered the post with thousands of likes and comments.

“You are beautiful and you give me the courage to love my body no matter what! Thank you,” one user wrote.

“Love that you do this…every women (sic) should love there (sic) body regardless.”

Last week, Coco’s fans were excited to learn that she and her rapper husband, Ice-T, are possibly going to be getting another TV show.

“Women need to talk, women need to open up and have the conversation, and I’m here for it and there for them,” Coco said while talking to Hollywood Life. “It has to do with a mommy show, about women, taboo subjects, and all that good stuff!”

One of the topics that Coco Austin has been outspoken about in the past is motherhood, and her relationship with her 1-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole.

“I get questions like crazy on my website. [Moms] want to know my fitness regime and what diapers I use on Chanel and you know, every little detail,” she said. “So not only do I write a baby blog about my journey with [Chanel], but it’s just an overwhelming response!”

