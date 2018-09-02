CNN Pulls Asia Argento Episodes of ‘Parts Unknown’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The fallout from Asia Argento’s sexual misconduct allegations continues as CNN said it is pulling her episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Argento was featured in two episodes of her late boyfriend’s beloved travel show, one of which she directed as well. According to a new report by Buzzfeed News, those episodes will go out of circulation until further notice. One of them documented the couple’s trip to Rome and Southern Italy, while Argento directed the Hong Kong episode.

“In light of recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice,” the network said in a statement.

The programming change follows news that Argento had paid a settlement to actor Jimmy Bennett, who claimed that Argento had sexually assaulted him while he was just 17 years old. Bennett received $380,000 at the height of the Me Too Movement, while Argento was speaking out about her own allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

“I did not initially speak out about my story because I chose to handle it in private with the person who wronged me,” Bennett said in a recent public statement. “My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself. I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative.”

Bennett claimed that Argento enticed him with alcohol while he was underage, then took advantage of him while he was disoriented. He was 17 and she was 37 years old at the time. After his story was first reported in the New York Times, some outlets acquired leaked text messages between the two, and even a photo where they appeared to be shirtless in bed together.

Still, Argento firmly denied Bennett’s entire story, in a statement given to Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali.

I just received this statement from @AsiaArgento in response to the NYT story published late Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/jAOo7TAULX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2018



“I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett,” she said firmly. “I was linked to him during several years by friendship only, which ended when, subsequent to my exposure in the Weinstein case, Bennett — who was then undergoing severe economic problems and who had previously undertaken legal actions agains his own family requesting millions in damages — unexpected made an exorbitant request of money from me.”

Argento further claimed that Bennett had gone to Bourdain for the payment, implying a threat to his public image as well as that of Argento. She wrote that it was he who had decided to pay the young man rather than fight his accusations.

Bourdain passed away in June in a hotel room in France. His death was ruled a suicide. He was 61 years old.