‘Clerks’ Actress Lisa Spoonauer Dead at 44

Lisa Spoonauer, known for playing Caitlin Bree in Kevin Smith’s cult classic Clerks, has died at the age of 44, PEOPLE reports.

The actress died at home on Saturday, according to her obituary.

Though she only starred in two films: 1994’s Clerks and 1997’s Bartender, Spoonauer was briefly married to her Clerks costar Jeff Anderson from 1998-1999, and later went on to become a restaurant manager and event planner.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Caron; her daughter, Mia Spoonauer; her stepson, Tyler Caron; her mother, Dolores Spoonauer; her twin brothers, Michael and Mark Spoonauer and their families; and her grandfather, Frank Figurelli, according to the website.

Her fellow co-stars have already spoken out on social media following her death.

On-screen love interest Brian O’Halloran was the first of the cast to share their condolences, saying, “I’m truly gutted by this news. My deepest condolences and prayers to her husband Tom and his family. She always had a wicked sense of humor and smile. I was blessed to have been part of an incredible life changing adventure with her. To this day it is a part of my life. Not a day goes by that she was mentioned or remembered in some fashion. She will live on in my heart and in the hearts of millions. Always in my heart. Rest in Peace Lisa.”

