Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Cindy Crawford’s 19-year-old son Presley Gerber was arrested and charged with a DUI Sunday morning in Beverly Hills.

The rising model was reportedly pulled over by police around 4 a.m. on Sunday for speeding, and cops smelled alcohol on his breath. After failing a field sobriety test he was booked at the Beverly Hills Police Station and later released without bail.

According to PEOPLE, California state enforces a strict zero tolerance underage drunk driving law, meaning that even a BAC of 0.01 percent results in an arrest.

If he is convicted, Gerber will have his driver’s license suspended for a minimum of one year and face up to $250 in fines.

“Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted,” his rep said in a statement. “He has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.”

“Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations,” Presley’s lawyer, Scott Spindel, added in another statement, also saying that his client has no criminal record and has never previously been arrested.

Reps for Crawford and Presley’s father Rande Gerber did not comment about the arrest publicly.

Presley first made his debut as a runway model two years ago and has already developed quite the experience in the fashion industry. According to the outlet, he has appeared on catwalks for Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger and Prabal Gurung, and starred in many campaigns for Omega, Tod’s, YSL Beauté and one for Calvin Klein alongside his 17-year-old sister and fellow model Kaia Gerber.

Presley also starred with his supermodel mother for Pepsi’s Super Bowl LII commercial, recreating her iconic 1992 ad for the soda brand.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him,” Crawford told the Associated Press of working with her son at the time.

“We’re a close family, especially me and my sister, so it’s definitely cool,” Presley told PEOPLE of his family’s relationship.

He added, “We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely.”

While Presley has not commented about the arrest, he has remained active on social media, most recently posting a video of himself getting a tattoo on New Year’s Day.