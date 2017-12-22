Cindy Crawford Instagram Photo Throws Back to Bon Jovi Christmas Song

Cindy Crawford’s holiday-themed Throwback Thursday remembered her steamy appearance in Bon Jovi’s video for “Please Come Home for Christmas.”

The 51-year-old supermodel icon shared two nostalgic holiday photos circa 1994: one of her in a black crop top and Santa hat and another cuddling up to the group’s front man, Jon Bon Jovi.

“#TBT Cozying up to @BonJovi for a good cause,” she wrote in the caption. “Fun fact: His ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’ video shot by @HerbRitts helped support @BestBuddies!”

Although Crawford and Bon Jovi may look like a picture-perfect couple, the model is married to male model turned businessman Rande Gerber, with whom she shares two children: Presley Gerber, 18, and Kaia Gerber, 16.

Crawford told CR Fashion Book how her holiday traditions have changed since her snowy Illinois Christmases at her grandmother’s house growing up.

“My family didn’t have any money when I was a kid. We stayed home and we drove to our grandmother’s house for Christmas dinner. That was what you did,” she said. “There was always snow. I moved to New York and married Rande and now we live in L.A. … It’s a weird place to celebrate Christmas because it never really feels like Christmas. On my first Christmas there, I remember that we took a Jacuzzi and it felt so strange.”

“When the kids started school, there were fewer opportunities to travel, so we’d always go away during Christmas. Now we have a tradition of starting the whole Christmas thing early because we know we’re leaving. As soon as the Thanksgiving turkey is gone, we get a Christmas tree and we do our gifting before we go away,” she said.

“We still do stockings on Christmas day and our family will meet us. We try to have some version of a traditional meal although turkey in a bikini feels weird! I always make a recipe called Monkey Bread and I try to bring it wherever we are. Our tradition is to always be together,” she said.