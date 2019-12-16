Chuy Bravo: Chelsea Handler’s Late-Night Sidekick’s Last Photo Has Fans in Mourning

The passing of Chelsea Handler‘s longtime sidekick Chuy Bravo has hit fans of the talk show personality hard. The 63-year-old died Sunday while in a hospital in Mexico City according to TMZ, heading to the emergency room on Saturday after complaining of stomach pains.

Bravo was in the country visiting family who rushed him to the hospital and later learned of his passing after staying overnight for care and monitoring. His exact cause of death is unclear according to TMZ.

His final Instagram post has become a beacon for many fans to show their appreciation for the sidekick. It shows Bravo with a big smile on his face after visiting a restaurant back in November, standing alongside the owners.

While it has little to do with his passing, the photo is a reminder of the person who was lost.

“Such sad news…you were the sweetest soul,” one fan wrote. “RIP.”

“God got his angel back!!!” another added.

“RIP Chuy,” a third wrote adding a pair of broken heart emojis. “[Thank] you for all the laughs over the years. You’re gonna be missed so much.”

Bravo was born Jesus Melgoza in Tangancicuaro, Michoacan, Mexico in 1956, emigrating to the United States when he was 15-years-old.

Before his position alongside Chelsea Handler on her E! Network talk show Chelsea Lately, Bravo had broken into acting in the 1990s with roles in many high-profile projects like, The Honeymooners film and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

He filled the role of Handler’s sidekick from 2007 until 2014. In that time he battle alcoholism and prostate cancer, surviving both.

“I bet people don’t know that I’m a cancer survivor,” the actor said. “I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was treated right away. Thank God I’m alive and well to this date. I’m also a recovering alcoholic and I was almost homeless at one point. I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life.”

Handler shared a tribute to Bravo after news of his passing spread.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. [Chuy Bravo] gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes,” Handler wrote alongside a collage of photos featuring Bravo. “I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time — saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,’it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”