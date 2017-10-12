Christina Applegate Undergoes Major Surgery

Christina Applegate recently revealed that she underwent a major procedure.

During an interview with TODAY.com, the Bad Moms star opened up about having to get her ovaries and fallopian tubes surgically removed.

“You’re the first person I’m telling this. Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed,” Applegate, 45, revealed. “My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That’s how I’ve taken control of everything.”

She added: “It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus.”

Back in 2008, the mother of one was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, which forced her to live a completely different lifestyle, especially in regards to her diet and keeping stress levels down.

“The first thing is to be really diligent about what you’re putting into your body, as far as what kind of food you’re eating. Organic is expensive. I get that. I don’t want to alienate anyone who can’t pay for that,” the Anchorman actress said. “But maybe skip your morning latte and get organic vegetables for the week. Try to stay away from the foods that are filled with chemicals. Be a little more diligent and carve out as much of the bad stuff that you can.”

She continued, “The other big killer is stress. That’s a hard thing to say to people especially right now. We’re living in a bizarre time. We’re bombarded by what’s going on in our world. Breathe deeper. That’s a big one for me. I used to be a stressed out person. I’m not anymore. I try to find the lining in everything in life.”

Applegate founded Right Action for Women in 2008, which is an organization that helps women pay for their breast cancer (BRCA) gene tests. The blood test reveals what your chances are of getting breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

The Sweetest Thing actress and her husband Martyn LeNoble share 6-year-old daughter Sadie. Applegate is already making sure that her child leads a healthy lifestyle.

“The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high. I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down,” she admitted, revealing that her daughter is a vegetarian. “I’m doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she’ll have to start getting tested. Hopefully, by then there will be advancements. It breaks my heart to think that’s a possibility.”

“I feel good. I keep my life really simple. I’m very fortunate right now to have that freedom to not work. I love being my daughter’s mother and being 24/7 here with her, doing what I need to do, making her meals, taking her to soccer,” Applegate added. “That is my job. I love my life right now. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to take a minute and it’s been wonderful.”