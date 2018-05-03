Christina Aguilera Will Never Do ‘The Voice’ Again and She Has Reasons

Christina Aguilera served as a coach on The Voice during the show’s premiere season as well as Seasons 2, 3, 5, 8 and 10, but the singer has no plans to return to her red chair.

In a new interview with Billboard, Aguilera discussed her time on the NBC competition show, calling it an “energy sucker” and a “churning hamster wheel,” explaining that she felt the show lost the premise she had originally signed up for.

“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one,” she said. “You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.

“I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules],” the 37-year-old continued. “Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

Recalling coming home from the set, Aguilera said that she was “longing for freedom.”

“I would just take everything off — the makeup, all of it — and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, ‘Creep,’ Slayer,” she said. “Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode.”

The mom of two also acknowledged that part of the reason she participated in the show for so long was to provide stability for her children.

“It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids,” she said. “I’ve been putting myself on the back burner.”

Now, she’s preparing to tour in support of her upcoming album Liberation, which will be released on June 15.

“Touring is so frightening to me because I am a mom first,” she said, adding, “It needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

Aguilera shared that Liberation has R&B and hip-hop influences, and the list of collaborators reflects that — Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz are featured on the record, Kanye West produced two tracks and Demi Lovato lends her voice to a power anthem.

“At the end of the day, I am a soul singer,” Aguilera said. “When you strip back the words ‘pop star’ and the many things that I’ve done, singing soulfully is where my core, my root and my heart really is. And as you can see, it’s what I’m inspired by.”

Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com