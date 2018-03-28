Christina Aguilera Reveals Paper Magazine Transformation Video

Christina Aguilera is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her remarkable “makeunder” transformation for her Paper Magazine photo shoot.

Christina Aguilera looked almost unrecognizable for her latest magazine cover with Paper Magazine, the singer posing sans makeup for a “liberating” photo shoot showing her own “raw beauty.” Now, The Voice judge is giving fans an inside look at the stunning transformation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#xtinaPAPER #Transformation @papermagazine A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 27, 2018 at 5:13pm PDT

Posting a short clip to her Instagram account, Aguilera shared a glimpse into what went into her “makeunder.” The video shows the singer being doted on by makeup artists and the photographer, posing for new snaps, and laughing on set.

Along with the photo shoot, Aguilera also spoke exclusively with the magazine, opening up about the importance of the transformation.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” Aguilera told Paper. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

The 37-year-old said she is not completely ditching make-up and wore a dirty blonde wig during the photo shoot. She is also seen wearing her trademark red lipstick in some of the photos taken by photographer Zoe Grossman.

“I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted,” she told Paper.

Some fans have suspected that Aguilera’s new look could be in preparation to release a new album. The singer has not put out a new record since 2012’s Lotus and has not made a live-action movie since 2010’s Burlesque with Cher.

Aguilera has made part of changing her look a major aspect of her career. With every album release, she adopts a different style, be it the retro look for Back to Basics (2006) or a tech look for Bionic (2010).