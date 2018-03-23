Christina Aguilera Reveals Ex Named in Song Turned out to Be Gay

Christina Aguilera‘s 2002 album Stripped is full of emotional references to exes past, and the singer opened up about a few of her former flames during the season premiere of Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s after show.

Speaking about the man who inspired the Stripped track “Infatuation,” Aguilera revealed that the subject in question actually turned out to be gay.

“It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine,” the 37-year-old told RuPaul.

“Infatuation” describes a torrid affair with a Latin lover and Aguilera’s growing obsession with her forbidden love.

The mom of two shared that she dated the song’s subject, though she did not name him.

“He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad,” competing queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo said.

“I hope so, girl” Aguilera responded.

The star also discussed her track “Fighter,” an empowering anthem for women.

“Was that about someone?” contestant Monique Heart asked. “Girl you read him for the back row. When you said, ‘You tried to take a joy ride and came down in flames,’ I said, ‘Oooh.’ She read him.”

“Of course it was! He deserved it,” Aguilera answered with a laugh.

Along with sharing her personal stories, Aguilera also had some appropriately fierce advice for the contestants.

“Just keep living,” she said. “I am so in awe and inspired by everything I am seeing today. We have all come from some journey; I am sure we’ve all had a painful place or a struggle. I think that’s really relevant, and that’s a part of my music and a part of where I come from.”

“Being taken advantage of created [my anthem] ‘Fighter,’” she continued. “Growing up in this business at a young age, you could just imagine being around older men a lot and dishonest people, and it’s really hard. Once you do obtain a certain level of success, you can become jaded … but I think as long as you keep remembering who you are as a person, keep remembering the good around you, then nothing can stop you.”

