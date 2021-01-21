Chrissy Teigen's Tooth Falls out in Fruit Roll-Up

✖

Chrissy Teigen had a dental mishap on Wednesday, revealing to fans on Twitter and Instagram that one of the caps on her teeth fell out while she was eating a Fruit Roll-Up. "I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she told the camera in a video of herself holding up said tooth to prove her point. She completed her message with the caption, "Welp."

In a response to a concerned fan, the Cravings author confirmed that she is not without one of her actual teeth, writing that she lost a "Cap [sad face emoticon] but i loved him like he was a real tooth." Teigen was in Washington, D.C. with husband John Legend, who performed during Wednesday night's Celebrating America television special after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Teigen documented her family's trip in a series of videos and photos, including a shot of herself, Legend and their two children, daughter Luna and son Miles, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

"ran our a—es up the stairs for this shot," she wrote. "just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy." In December, Teigen revealed to fans that she was four weeks sober. After a fan commented on a video of the model dancing while on vacation in St. Barts and writing that they needed "whatever drugs" Teigen was on, she commented back and wrote, "four weeks sober."

The 35-year-old further opened up about her decision in an Instagram Story. "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," she wrote, referencing Holly Whitaker’s Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol. "I was done with making an a— of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s— at 6, not being able to sleep." "I have been sober ever since," she added. "And even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read."