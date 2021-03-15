Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of 'Really Important' Moment Following Recent Hospitalization

✖

Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from sharing colossal moments in her life with her fans. Throughout the years, the former Sports Illustrated model has been transparent with her followers in regards to her health journey, but after the pregnancy loss of her and husband, John Legend's, third child Jack, the mom-of-two has been through a lot. In a recent post, Teigen showed she's not willing to slow down even if she is in the emergency room.

Teigen shared a photo with her followers that captured the moment she attended a Zoom meeting while in a hospital bed, saying it was a "really important" meeting and did not plan on missing it. "When you have a really important meeting with really important people but you also feel like some organs need removal," she captioned the picture. Several of her followers took to the comment section to show their support. "And there you were! 100% in the really important meeting in All your glory!!" one person wrote, while someone else said, "This seems about the normal work/life balance in American culture... ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen revealed she was in the emergency room when she recently wished her friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin a happy birthday on the social media outlet. "[Jen Atkin] photo dump. sorry for the delay I was in the emergency room I hope that's ok. Happy birthday!!!!!!!!" she wrote according to TooFab. While fans are still unsure of what exactly is going on, her caption mentioned that she may need some organs removed, which gives people an idea. In February, Teigen had endometriosis surgery and highlighted a few scars from the procedure. She also had breast implant removal surgery and announced that to her fans as well.

In September, the 35-year-old shared a heartbreaking post with her 35 million followers revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage while she was 20 weeks pregnant. She opened up in a lengthy post alongside a photo of her on the edge of a hospital bed where she's clearly crying and confessed that she and Legend were "shocked" and in "deep pain" following their devastating loss. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions." She continued to share her gratitude for the two healthy babies the couple share together, Luna and Miles, but didn't shy away from expressing the grieving process she was going through.