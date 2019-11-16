Chrissy Teigen Scares ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Husband John Legend on ‘Ellen’

John Legend guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, which provided the perfect opportunity for his wife, Chrissy Teigen, to scare him in front of millions of people. Teigen shocked the singer, who was named PEOPLE‘s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive earlier this week, since he was not expecting her to be there. Keeping her appearance a surprise was hard for Teigen to pull off.

The set-up for the scene was a skit Legend introduced showing DeGeneres replacing Teigen in the 2013 “All of Me” video. Legend wrote the song about Teigen, who appeared in the real video. It was originally filmed in Italy, the week they got married. Legend joked that his record label originally wanted someone else in it, and that person turned out to be DeGeneres.

“Don’t tell Chrissy, guys,” Legend told his audience after the clip. “She’ll be very, very, very, very jealous of Ellen.”

Then, Teigen suddenly popped out of the box behind him to completely surprise him and pretended to curse at him. While the audience applauded, Teigen joked that it was hard to pull that off.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she told him. “I didn’t mean to swear! I’m so sorry. Should we do it again?”

“I didn’t know you were going to be here! How long were you stuck under there?” Legend asked her as he helped her out of the box.

“A long time. You were taking a long time,” she said.

“You didn’t hear me banging around the box?” Teigen later asked Legend.

The singer had to admit he did not.

“He’s very unaware of anything around him,” Teigen told the audience. “Like, we’ll get in flights on the airplane and stuff. He’ll hit people with his bag and I’m like, ‘Apologize!’”

“If you wanted to cheer on me, you could probably get away with it,” Legend said.

“Oh no, I have a million times,” Teigen joked.

Legend wondered how she could possibly do that. After all, he is the Sexiest Man Alive. “I make you ham sandwiches. I do all kinds of nice things for you,” he pointed out.

“Sexiest man alive. Oh my gosh, this has really gotten to you. It’s well deserved, though,” she replied.

Teigen later said she loved a comment she read to him Friday morning, from someone who wrote that Legend’s title proves “that it doesn’t take good looks to be sexy.”

“It was trying to be a compliment. But it was for the both of us. Look at this couple…” Teigen began.

“They prove that very average looking people can be sexy,” Legend chimed in.

“We can do it, baby!” Teigen said as she kissed Legend. “We did it!”

PEOPLE named Legend their 2019 Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the EGOT winner told the magazine. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend can now be seen on NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

