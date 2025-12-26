Chrissy Teigen Knocked out a Front Tooth in Christmas Mishap

Chrissy Teigen showed off a dental mishap she suffered just in time for the holidays.

The model and mom of four shared a video on Instagram on Sunday in which she had knocked out one of her veneers in a candy cane accident while preparing a festive game for her kids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Merry chrithmath from our family to yours!!!!!!!” Teigen joked in the caption, as she revealed the stub of her original tooth in several clips and photos.

Teigen was apparently helping her kids Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti and Wren, 2, fill plant pots with candy cane and crumbled Oreos. She appeared in a following clip sitting beside a pile of candy canes, revealing she had knocked out her tooth.

“I’ve been working on candy cane-growing. I tried to open one of these bad boys … my tooth fell off,” she said, laughing, showing off the old tooth shaved down.

“This is what moms do for their kids, so you can think you grew a candy cane,” Teigen said. “I was trying to create magic — now I have no tooth.”

She revealed that she even had to attend her kids’ recital that way, but soon had an emergency dentist appointment to fix her veneer.