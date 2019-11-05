Chrissy Teigen Posts Hilariously Bizarre Video Showing the Aftermath of Epic Halloween Party

For Halloween this year, Chrissy Teigen, like many people, attended a party, and she offered her fans an update on the aftermath of the bash on social media the next morning.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the Cravings author shared a video on Twitter of herself in a bathrobe, explaining the reason for her lack of social media activity the night before.

“I honestly don’t think I’m ever doing anything again, ever,” she said. “I didn’t even post anything because I lost my phone all night. I’ll post some stuff now.”

The mom of two made good on that promise, sharing a video of herself in the makeup chair getting prosthetics applied to her cheeks for her Maleficent costume.

“Flashback to better times,” Teigen wrote, adding, “That’s it that’s all I have.”

flashback to better times pic.twitter.com/3jH8dxS6HF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2019

Over the weekend, she showed off the finished results of her costume, sharing a set of photos taken at the party in an elaborate setup featuring an ornate black chair for her husband, John Legend, who was dressed in black as a prince while Teigen was in a black bodysuit and a black and white cape with white horns on her head. The couple’s daughter, Luna, went as Aurora in a pink dress and baby Miles was dressed as the owl from Sleeping Beauty, though his dad noted on Instagram that the 1-year-old “refused to wear the owl head.”

A few days later, Teigen and Legend attended another party at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday night wearing much more comfortable costumes. The next day, Teigen shared a video on Twitter of her husband on stage singing his hit “All of Me” in a red onesie with his face on it, which she captioned “John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night.”

“The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND,” she added in a second tweet.

John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night pic.twitter.com/BktCPxvrLK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

“We went to @unistudios last night to do Horror Nights before they shut it down,” Legend wrote of the evening on Instagram. “Costume theme was onesies. We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear. Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it. Then I found a reluctant DJ with a mic and serenaded myself. It was a night.”

