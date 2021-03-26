Chrissy Teigen Calls for Stop to Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in Impassioned Call to Action

✖

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out regarding the rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes taking place specifically in the U.S. In her recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the model praised protesters calling the movement "incredible" for highlighting this ongoing issue and its effects on the Asian and Asian-American community. "I think we just came out of a long line of politicians that put a target on Asian people's backs by calling it 'the China virus,'" she told Clarkson. "I automatically think of when my mom's without me, 'How do people look at her? How do people treat her?' A lot of mothers and fathers are being targeted around the country."

Teigen's words come just after eight Asian people –– mostly women –– were fatally shot last week at spas in the Atlanta-area before police arrested the suspected 21-year-old shooter. Teigen doesn't mince her words about the tragedy –– she's sure as to how this tragedy came to be. "It doesn't seem to be obvious to the politicians out there that are saying, 'We're not quite sure of the motive,' but I think we know what it is," she added.

She continued in her interview to encourage those interested to get involved in organizations that bring real results as opposed to "performative activism." "If people can just reach out in any way to support the Asian-American community, AAPI in general," Teigen said. "There's Stop AAPI Hate, which is a wonderful organization to donate to, and an organization called 18 Million Rising is really incredible." In addition to supporting activist organizations, Teigen also pushed for people to give patronage to local AAPI-owned businesses in their local areas.

The news comes after Teigen took a break from Twitter. The outspoken model announced the break this week. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she wrote in a Twitter thread. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!" Teigen reminded her followers before leaving: "I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter.. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised."