Chrissy Teigen Blasts Troll’s Criticism With NSFW Response Over Buying Son a Gucci Tracksuit

Chrissy Teigen, once again, gave an internet troll a piece of her mind after the follower responded negatively over the fact that Teigen bought her son a Gucci tracksuit. Teigen shares a heavy handful of personal photos and videos involving her kids, Luna and Miles — something the fans love. However, there’s always a good deal of haters out there ready to chime in on anything they can to pick apart the celebrity’s life, including she and John Legend‘s children.

“Was it necessary to for you to buy your son a Gucci tracksuit?” the follower tweeted at Teigen. The model responded with, “Yeah, b—.”

The photo featured her son Miles rocking a cute Gucci outfit while holding a sign that revealed his age. The model is notorious for clapping back at trolls willing to challenge her. At the first of the year, she shared an adorable photo of she and Luna enjoying some time in the pool, but one onlooker accused her of photoshopping her behind under the water.

“That’s a horrible photo shop chrissy,” the person wrote, potentially meaning it as a joke. Either way, Teigen addressed it as if it weren’t a joke, responding with, “Why would I photoshop my a— to be bumpy and smaller than it already is.”

While the mom-of-two does a fantastic job at holding her own against her haters, she has been open recently about not feeling like herself and struggling a bit. In fact, she gave major props to her sweet husband for rerouting his plans just to be with her for a few hours to have dinner.

“I do not normally brag about John, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to L.A. instead of London to D.C. to have dinner with me and watch Love Island U.K. because I haven’t been feeling like myself lately,” she tweeted in October. “Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank you.”

When she returned from vacationing over Christmas, she revealed to her fans that she felt as if she had found her “happy place” writing, “I have found my happy place here in jasckson hole. I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows. Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f—ing much. I mean life is cool in LA and all but this…this is heaven on earth.”