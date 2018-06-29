Chris Pratt ‘Super Happy’ in New Relationship With Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter

Chris Pratt is smitten with new love interest Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Following a rocky split with Anna Faris in October, Chris Pratt is back in the dating game and has found love in Katherine Schwarzenegger, the 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Not only is their relationship already serious, but Pratt is reportedly “super happy” with his newest love interest.

“It’s still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date. They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so,” a source close to Pratt told E! News. “They both really like each other. Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it’s going so far.”

Romance rumors about the two were first sparked when Pratt and Schwarzenegger were spotted getting close during a Santa Barbara picnic on Sunday, June 17. The two, who had arrived together in Pratt’s red pick-up truck, were seen laughing, smiling, and sharing a meal, sitting close to one another on a park bench.

Following the picnic date, a source told PEOPLE that Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria, had set the pair up, something that E! News‘ source confirmed.

“She knows Chris through mutual friends,” the insider said of Maria.

News of the possible budding romance came as sources stated that Pratt, 39, is tentatively dipping his toes back into the dating game.

“It seems he has been on dates, but not dated anyone seriously after he separated from Anna,” an insider said.

Pratt and Farris announced their decision to separate in August after eight years of marriage, having met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

While Faris moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett, something that not only unpleased fans but also reportedly Pratt, Pratt has reportedly spent his time since the divorce focusing much of his attention on their 5-year-old son Jack. He recently posted photos to Instagram of them enjoying a trip to Universal Studios theme park last month.