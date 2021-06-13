Chris Evans Gets Trolled by Chris Hemsworth in MCU Birthday Message

✖

Thor star Chris Hemsworth wished his fellow Avenger Chris Evans a happy 40th birthday... sort of. The Aussie actor shared a goofy selfie from the Thor: Love and Thunder set to wish his pal happy birthday, but the famous Chris in the photo isn't Evans, it's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book," Hemsworth cheekily wrote on Instagram. Considering the ever-present Internet debate over who is the Best Hollywood Chris, Hemsworth may have just won himself some clout in the competition.

After a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth and Evans grew close, a bond that came through in how well they got along on press tours. "With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond," Hemsworth told Variety when Avengers: Endgame was released. "I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic."

Evans echoed the sentiment. "Which is such bulls---!" the Knives Out star quipped to Variety. "We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren’t getting s— done. I would love to do one of those '80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for." The two actors joined the franchise around the same time, so they have had similar experiences shooting to the top of Hollywood.

The friendly duo told PEOPLE about the first time they met while doing Endgame press. "We were just talking about this. I think it was in a club in New York," Hemsworth recalled. "Was it really?" asked Evans. "Seriously," replied Hemsworth. "I think I went out and you'd just done your movie [Captain America: The First Avenger]. I was training for Thor and someone introduced us. We got home about 7 the next morning." Their friendship formed almost instantly. "We were like, 'Cool, working together will be easy then,'" Hemsworth explained.