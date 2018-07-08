Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Daughters Cradle Baby Crew in New Videos

Joanna Gaines has revealed some fresh snaps of her newborn baby Crew.

The baby boy spent his Saturday afternoon enjoying some swing time with his older sisters, 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Emmie.

Gaines revealed the siblings bonding time in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story.

She captioned one of the clips “taking turns…” signifying that the sisters each wanted to spend time with their infant brother.

The Gaines family has been sharing intimate moments with Crew like this ever since he was brought home from the hospital.

On Wednesday, Gaines shared a video from a rocking chair on a porch, while holding Crew as a yellow pacifier hangs on her finger.

The mother and son were listening to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s “Dream a Little Dream of Me” as they bond.

Aside from that Independence Day activity, the family has been adjusting to having a baby back in their house.

Chip revealed on Twitter that Crew had arrived back on June 23. He said the family was “1 stronger” now that they welcomed the new addition. He also implied that the newborn was healthy and that Joanna was “doing great” in the wake of the delivery.

“And then there were 5,” Chip wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

Gaines has said that she is hoping to savor time with Crew more than she had with previous children, whose seemed infancy seemed to go by quickly.

“When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” Gaines told KMOV before Crew was born. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy … at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

She added, “My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”

Based on her current streak of tranquil videos and photos, it appears the HGTV personality is making good on her promise.