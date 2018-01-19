Khloe Kardashian Weighs in on New Niece’s Unusual Name

Khloé Kardashian loves her new niece’s name. The 33-year-old mom-to-be shared a tweet showing her love for Chicago West, the new daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

“I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name,” Khloé wrote in a retweet of Kim’s baby name announcement. “hey Chi (shy).”

Kim announced baby number three’s name on her website Friday afternoon.

Khloe also joined the multitude of people sending love on Kim and Kanye’s new addition on Tuesday. After Kardashian sent out a tweet announcing “She’s here,” Khloe retweeted her and added six double-heart emojis.

None of the other Kardashian/Jenner family appear to have commented as of yet, other than mom Kris Jenner retweeting Kardashian’s announcement.

Baby Chicago, who joins older siblings North and Saint, was born on Jan. 15 via gestational carrier. Kardashian also shared the news on her Instagram story, echoing the statement on her website and posting only her daughter’s name.

Fans had been speculating ever since the infant’s birth on what her name would be, but the mogul finally put things to rest with her announcement. After revealing the name, she tweeted, “North, Saint & Chi,” indicating that her baby girl has already been given an adorable nickname.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Kim sent her fans into a frenzy when she posted a reference to Louis Vuitton on Instagram and they thought she was naming her new baby after the fashion designer, but before announcing Chicago’s name Friday, tweeted Thursday that fans were wrong.

“NOPE! It was Kim Jones’ last show and wanted to snap a LV pic,” she tweeted, referencing the artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton, who announced she would be stepping down after seven years.

Khloé is preparing for a new bundle of joy herself, as it’s been widely reported that she will soon give birth to a baby with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloé reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode.

Khloé might be more than six months pregnant, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showing off some epic dance moves.

Meanwhile, shortly after celebrating the birth of her new addition, Kim took to Twitter to flaunt her “mom of three” body. In a photo of herself, Kim sported a pair of white shorts with gray-ish top that hugged her hourglass figure.

Rather than posting a lengthy caption with the photo, the business mogul opted for simplicity, adding only a hash tag for “mom of three.”