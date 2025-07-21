‘Chicago P.D.’ Actor Speaks Out After Concerned Fans Send ‘Countless Messages’

It’s a lesson that’s been around since the dawn of the Internet: if someone tells you they’re a celebrity, it’s probably not the truth.

Chicago P.D. star Benjamin Levy Aguilar sent an urgent PSA to his fans via his Instagram story about accounts pretending to be him while simultaneously asking fans for money.

According to his story, several accounts have popped up as of late attempting to confuse fans of the NBC police drama into thinking they’re talking with the real Aguilar.

With several screenshots of malevolent accounts, the actor told fans his official account is the only one he’s got, and that he would never ask fans to pay him money for anything at all.

“I’m addressing this because of the countless messages I have gotten from people (even my representatives) of how people reach out because they are being asked for money from fake profiles using my name and photos on Facebook or Instagram etc,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “So let me make it clear: This is the ONLY form of social media that I use…Please don’t give away your money to fake profiles.”

He continued the spree of posts by once again restating that he “would never ask you for your money. Thank you!”

Chicago P.D., a police procedural from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, began in 2014 and has been one of NBC’s most popular shows ever since.

Aguilar joined Chicago P.D. as Officer Dante Torres in season 9, and was promoted to series regular in season 10.