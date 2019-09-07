Chester Bennington’s Widow Talinda Announces Engagement

Talinda Bennington, the widow of the late Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots singer Chester Bennington, announced her engagement on Instagram Friday. Bennington reportedly got engaged to a Los Angeles County firegihter in April, according to TMZ. The news comes just over two years after Bennington’s death in July 2017 at age 41.

Although Bennington got engaged earlier this year, she did not announce the engagement until this week, in an inspiring message. TMZ reports that Chester’s family supported Bennington’s decision to get married and are happy that her fiance is involved with her children. They hope he will provide the children with stability.

“I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F.,” Bennington wrote on Instagram. “I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy, that a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms.”

Bennington continued, “I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein. To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love. Thank you ALL for you continued love and support.”

Bennington’s followers congratulated her on the news.

“I bet Chester is happy for you. And you deserve this,” one person wrote.

“You are bound to get a lot of negative comments but ignore them. You have taught many to be strong. And we will be forever in your gratitude. Congratulations Talinda I wish you forever happiness,” another wrote.

“We are so happy for you Talinda!! Chester would want you to find love again,” another wrote.

On Friday, Bennington also announced she will be traveling to Geneva, Switzerland to work with the World Health Organization ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

“This maybe THE MOST IMPORTANT POST I’ve ever made! Your voices have been heard by The World Health Organization! I am headed there today to do some exciting work on Monday and Tuesday. Sept 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video. “I can’t emphasize enough… YOUR voices for change were HEARD!”

Chester Bennington died on July 20, 2017 after taking his own life. He died two months after his close friend and fellow singer Chris Cornell on what would have been Cornell’s 53d birthday. He is survived by Talinda and his six children, three of whom he shared with Bennington.

“Hey guys, I woke up this morning to lots of messages of love and support from my friends and family, and I wanted to pass along to you the same love and support,” Bennington, 42, said in a video shared on the second anniversary of Chester Bennington’s death. “Today is going to be a really hard day for a lot of people, and that may be you, and I just want you to know that you’re loved, you matter, and the world means something with you in it. And today, let’s make Chester proud and take care of each other because that’s what he would want us to do.”

