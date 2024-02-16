Cher Dramatically Removed From Son Chaz Bono's Wedding Guest List Over 'Theatrics'

Cher's challenges as a mother seem to be mounting, with sources now revealing a strained relationship between the 77-year-old singer and her firstborn, 54-year-old Chaz Bono, who reportedly has no intention of inviting his mom to his upcoming wedding to Shara Blue Mathes, according to In Touch.

"Chaz and Shara are removing Cher from the guest list entirely and don't feel too bad about it either," an insider told the outlet. "They want a simple ceremony with none of Cher's theatrics."

The source said a rocky relationship has existed between Chaz and his mother since he came out as gay and transitioned in 2008. "Cher has tried to be there for her kids," the insider said. "But neither wants anything to do with her. It's devastating."

It was previously revealed that Cher lost her legal bid to have her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, who's struggled with addiction, placed under a conservatorship by the court. Allman claims that Cher "objects" to his reconciliation with his wife, Marieangela King.

Cher claimed that he needed her to serve as his conservator since she alleged that he was "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." King, according to her, is not qualified to be his conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

In response, Allman argued that Cher only filed for conservatorship because she objected to his wife's reconciliation efforts. A Los Angeles court refused to grant Cher's request, saying that there did not appear to be any proof of a substance abuse problem after he passed a number of drug tests conducted by the court.

Despite the claims expressed by his mother, Allman insists that he has not used drugs and maintains he is drug-free. He said, "While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help at this time. In the two weeks since that initial hearing, I have been successfully managing my income and expenses and have refrained from the use of illicit substances that have historically caused the incidents that have given rise to my mother's concern."