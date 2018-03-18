Chelsea Handler Teases Breast Reduction in String Bikini Instagram Snap

Based on her latest Instagram post, Chelsea Handler might be considering a major body transformation in the near future.

Handler posted a photo on Saturday of her posing in a pink, grey and black bikini, but she wasn’t happy about how the top fit.

“My boobs don’t fit into anything,” Handler said. “This is my situation when I try and get into a bathing suit. The breast reduction conversation is officially on the table,” Handler said.

Celebrities who have undergone the surgery include Amber Rose, Modern Family’s Ariel Winter, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, Queen Latifah, Patricia Heaton, Roseanne Barr, Marie Osmond and Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder.

When asked about undergoing the surgery, many of them have said in previous interviews they were happy with the decision.

“When I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body,” Winter wrote in an Instagram post talking about her choice. “I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself.”

“I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did,” Winter continued. “I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself.

In an interview with People, Schroeder called the surgery the “best decision” of her life.

“My nipples are seven inches higher than they used to be and it’s awesome. I refuse to wear a bra now,” Schroeder said. “I refuse to wear a bra because I’m so excited that I have smaller boobs and that my nipples are not pointed down to my knees. It is one of the best decisions that I ever made.”

“We live in the world of the Kardashians right now, and we have to have waist trainers and boobs and a butt,” Schroeder continued. “If we don’t have a small waist with that we’re not that attractive and everything is hush hush and I don’t like that.”