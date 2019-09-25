Chef Carl Ruiz Missed by ‘Chew’ Alum Michael Symon: ‘You Made Us All Laugh Often’

Chef Carl Ruiz recently passed away at age 44, and the restaurant owner has been receiving an outpouring of tributes from fellow chefs in the wake of his death. On Sept. 22, Michael Symon shared a tweet in tribute to Ruiz, writing that he made those around him “laugh often.”

Carl you will be missed…you made us all laugh often & then laugh some more… RIP @carlruiz #toosoon — michael symon (@chefsymon) September 22, 2019

Along with owning his own restaurant, Ruiz served as a judge on Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network and appeared on multiple episodes of Guy Fieri‘s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Earlier this week, Fieri shared a tribute to Ruiz on Instagram, writing that he was “heartbroken” the chef had died.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone,” Fieri’s post read. “I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli remembered Ruiz in a tweet and wrote that her life “will be lonelier without him.”

This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny & unique all in 1. My life will be lonelier without him. Love you Carl. I’ll make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza best I can without you here. 💔#rip @carlruiz pic.twitter.com/zgzVX1xlhy — alex guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) September 22, 2019

Ruiz’s death was confirmed on Sunday by his New York City restaurant, La Cubana, who shared the news on Instagram.

“On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz,” the post read. “No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl’s larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures.”

“His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked — with ‘dancing always’ as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord