Charlie Sheen Settles National Enquirer Lawsuit Over Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen settled a defamation lawsuit with the National Enquirer over a story about him allegedly raping Corey Haim during the making of Lucas before the case was set to go to trial.

Back in November, the National Enquirer published a report claiming that Sheen raped Haim, who was 13 years old, during the making of the 1986 film. In the article, former actor Dominick Brascia claimed Haim told him he had anal sex with then-19-year-old Sheen.

Sheen denied the claim, as did Haim’s mother. In December, the former Two and a Half Men actor sued the Enquirer, publisher American Media Inc., Enquirer chief content officer Dylan Howard and Brascia, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Sheen’s attorneys called the story “egregious, hurtful, and disgusting campaign of defamations, falsely asserting that Mr. Sheen sodomized a thirteen-year-old celebrity actor Corey Haim, now deceased. In fact, Mr. Haim passed over seven years ago and the conduct alleged happened more than thirty years ago, when Mr. Sheen was nineteen.”

Sheen also accused Howard of being on an “active vendetta” against him.

However, TMZ obtained court documents filed in Los Angeles last week. In it, Sheen’s attorneys asked for the case to be dismissed with prejudice so it cannot be filed again. TMZ reports that this is usually a sign of a deal. Sources told the site that no money was exchanged in the deal, but both sides are satisfied.

Sheen’s attorneys have not commented on the settlement.

In an interview on Dr. Oz, Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, said Sheen did not rape her son, but that another man abused him.

“When my son was 13 he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him,” Judy said.

Haim died in March 2010 at age 38 from pneumonia. The autopsy found low levels of marijuana, along with trace amounts of eight drugs in his system. He also had an abnormally large heart.

However, fellow former child actor Corey Feldman has insisted that Haim was sexually abused as a child in Hollywood, and that trauma contributed to his early death.

In a January interview with E! News, Feldman said he made a “promise” to Haim to expose Hollywood sexual abuse.

“Corey asked me to make sure that if he died before me that his story was told,” Feldman said. “I am doing exactly that… The only thing left is he wants people to know who the assailant was, and I hope to God that one day that story can be told, too.”