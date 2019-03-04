Charlie Sheen Pays Tribute to Luke Perry: ‘I Am Truly Honored to Have Known You’

Emotional reactions and tributes from fans and celebrities alike are pouring in for actor Luke Perry, who died Monday morning after suffering a “massive stroke” last Wednesday. Charlie Sheen took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his longtime friend.

“L.P. you made every situation better, my man,” Sheen began his post. “your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am truly honored to have known you all of these years.”

Previously, Sheen had shared well wishes for Perry after news of Perry’s stroke surfaced. “LP! my man. you GOT this. i’ll bring you this shirt when i’m allowed to visit!” Sheen wrote alongside a photo of the two of them wearing matching Planet Hollywood T-shirts and hats.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale actor was 52. He was a series regular on The CW live-action adaptation of Archie comics characters. Perry played Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, a major character since the show’s first season.

He shot to stardom in the 1990s on 90210, playing bad boy Dylan McKay on the teen drama from 1990-1995 before returning from 1998-2000.

After 90210 ended, Perry starred in a number of other TV series, like Oz, Jeremiah, Windfall, John from Cincinnati and Body of Proof. He appeared in films like Redemption Road and Red Wig and is also well known for his role in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie.

The official Twitter account for the Riverdale writers room tweeted that Perry’s “legacy will be remembered forever.”

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

“Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend,” the tweet read.

As previously reported, Perry’s publicist confirmed that he suffered a “massive stroke” on Wednesday and that the actor passed away Monday morning surrounded by family.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” the statement concluded.

TMZ reported Monday that Perry was conscious and communicating when paramedics arrived at his home in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday, but that his condition worsened and doctors eventually had to sedate him.