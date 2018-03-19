Charlie Hunnam Serves up Six-Pack Abs in Beach Photo

In a series of new candid photos, Charlie Hunnam can be seen showing off his six-pack abs while filming movie scenes on a beach.

Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal & Garrett Hedlund star in J.C. Chandor’s new Netflix movie about five friends who take down a South American drug lord. Here’s Hunnam on set for obvious reasons pic.twitter.com/FjLLRKwyoH — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 19, 2018

Hunnam has been working in Honolulu, Hawaii on a new Netflix original film, and some photos of the former Sons of Anarchy star donning a pair of red swim trunks and showing off his muscled physique have emerged.

In addition to the solo photos of Hunnam, The Daily Mail reported that a bikini-clad fan made her way up to him and asked for a selfie, which the 37-year-old agreed to.

The movie that Hunnam is filming is titled Triple Frontier, and it co-stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal, and is reported to be about a group of friends who “reunite to take down a South American drug lord.”

It is written and directed by J. C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year).

Based on all the photos emerging from the set of the new film, the cast seems to be spending a lot of time with one another, which is starkly in contrast with how things were on the set of Hunnam’s 2017 film, The Lost City of Z.

In an interview from the same year, Hunnam revealed that he and co-star Robert Pattinson didn’t really communicate much on the set of film.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera,” Hunnam said while speaking to reporters at the Berlin Film Festival.

Hunnam went on to say that he thought maybe their lack of off-camera interaction was due to Pattinson just being extremely focused on the work.

“I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us,” he explained.

The film wrapped production in 2016, and Hunnam told reporters that since then, Pattinson has taken opportunities to get in touch. “He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” Hunnam continued. “So I think it was about the work.”

In Pattinson’s defense, Hunnam also took a pretty method direction for his role preparation and execution on the set.

“I wanted to be away from everybody, in a scaled-back version of living as much as possible. They found this tiny hotel for me that was basically like little huts in the jungle where I could be by myself. I was so engaged in this process of no emails, no phone — I didn’t speak to the rest of the outside world during the duration of the shooting,” he continued.

“When we started shooting the explorations, the others wanted to stay in my hotel, but I couldn’t break the [silent] spell. I just avoided them in the lunch room,” Hunnam concluded.