Shirtless Charlie Hunnam Shows off Beach Bod in Hawaii With Mystery Woman

While in Hawaii filming a movie, Charlie Hunnam showed off his beach bod while taking a stroll with a mystery woman.

As reported by PEOPLE, Hunnam and the unidentified woman tossed on their swimsuits and went bodysurfing before walking in the sand along the edge of the water.

There is no indication that Hunnam and the woman in the photo are more than friends or acquaintances, as the former Sons of Anarchy actor has been with Morgana McNeils, his girlfriend, since 2005.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that cameras have caught Hunnam while he has been in the Aloha State. In a series of candid photos snapped back in March, Hunnam could be seen showing off his six-pack abs while filming movie scenes on the same beach.

In addition to the solo photos of Hunnam, The Daily Mail reported that a bikini-clad fan made her way up to him and asked for a selfie, which the 37-year-old agreed to.

The movie that Hunnam is filming is titled Triple Frontier, and it co-stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal, and is reported to be about a group of friends who “reunite to take down a South American drug lord.”

It is written and directed by J. C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year). The film will reportedly be released on Netflix once it is complete.

Based on all the photos emerging from the set of the new film, the cast seems to be spending a lot of time with one another, which is starkly in contrast with how things were on the set of Hunnam’s 2017 film, The Lost City of Z.

In an interview from the same year, Hunnam revealed that he and co-star Robert Pattinson didn’t really communicate much on the set of film.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna [Miller], but I didn’t spend any time with Tom [Holland] or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen, through the work. I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera,” Hunnam said while speaking to reporters at the Berlin Film Festival.

Hunnam went on to say that he thought maybe their lack of off-camera interaction was due to Pattinson just being extremely focused on the work.

“I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us,” he explained.

The film wrapped production in 2016, and Hunnam told reporters that since then, Pattinson has taken opportunities to get in touch.

“He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now,” Hunnam continued. “So I think it was about the work.”