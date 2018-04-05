Channing Tatum Spotted on Daddy Duty After Split With Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum is spending some quality time with his daughter following his split with Jenna Dewan.

Following the news of his separation from wife of almost nine years, Jenna Dewan Tatum, the actor was spotted for the first time leaving Target in Studio City, California while carrying his daughter, Everly on his shoulders and a bag of goodies, in photos posted by TMZ.

The couple released a joint statement on Twitter Monday night explaining the breakup to their fans.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement went on. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna”.

Dewan was spotted as she returned to work, taping the second season of NBC reality competition series World of Dance.

The couple has stayed true to their promise to remain friends, as insiders say they even continue to live together after their split. The sources, who spoke to Us Weekly, say that despite the recent announcement, the couple has been separated for a while.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” they said.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” the source continued. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”