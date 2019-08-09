Channing Tatum Reportedly Moves to the UK to Live With Jessie J

Not only has Channing Tatum made the move away from social media for the time being, but he’s also moved to London to live with girlfriend Jessie J. The Sun reports that Tatum, 39, has hauled his belongings across the pond and set up shop in the UK.

The couple, who had been spending a significant amount of time together in the UK, reportedly is renting a mansion together in Suffolk, which allows them to “enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside.”

“Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength,” a source close to the British singer told the outlet. “They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they’re in the UK they find London quite intense to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside. The property they’ve been using suits them down to the ground as it’s not too far from London, but it’s really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.”

The property, which boasts a pool, tennis court, and “vast gardens,” reportedly neighbors the home of supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her movie director husband Matthew Vaughn.

The outlet reports that Tatum will now split his time between the UK and Los Angeles, where his 6-year-old daughter Everly lives with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 38.

Suffolk is convenient for both Tatum and Jessie J, 31, as they are both busy with work in the UK: Jessie as a judge and mentor on The Voice Kids (as well as performing on tour all around Europe) and Tatum directing the stage adaptation of Magic Mike XXL, Magic Mike Live, on the London stage.

Tatum’s new lifestyle in the English countryside might have something to do with his recent decision to take a step back from social media. He shared an update with his 17.4 million Instagram followers this week, telling them he’d be stepping away from all social media platforms for the time being.

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute,” he wrote on Wednesday. “I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

“Love ya! See ya after a while!” he concluded, signing off with “Chan.” He then deleted his profile.

Tatum’s social media hiatus comes just weeks after he sent his fans into a state of confusion after he shared a bizarre video complaining about the astrology app called The Pattern. That post came amid a flurry of other post as Tatum became more active on Instagram.

The hiatus also comes just after he was granted a permanent restraining order against a fan who had broken into his Hollywood home. The restraining order entails that the unnamed woman stay at least 100 yards away from Tatum, Dewan and Everly.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty