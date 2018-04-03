Jenna Dewan: I Had to ‘Schedule’ Intimate Time With Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum shocked the celebrity world on Monday when they announced their separation after nearly nine years of marriage.

While the revelation comes as a shock, it also brings some of Dewan’s more concerning previous comments about their marriage to light.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in February, Dewan spoke about her relationship to PEOPLE magazine, saying their busy schedules made it so difficult to see each other they needed to schedule personal time in advance.

“We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex,” Jenna said. “We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that — it might actually be a good idea.”

Tatum said it was hard work for the two to keep their love lives alive, saying it was anything but a “perfect life” despite how they were viewed by their fans.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” Tatum said. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice-versa.”

“But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work,” she continued. “Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

The two took to their respective social media accounts on Monday afternoon and posted the same written statement, explaining that the two were going their separate ways even though they still loved each other.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read.