Chadwick Boseman Dead: Music World Stunned by the Death of Beloved 'Get on Up' Star

Chadwick Boseman's life touched many people, including those in the music community. Artists from all genres chimed in on social media to pay respects after the actor's shocking passing on Friday. While his impact was well known in the film community, it's clear that his life and character carried over into all walks of life.

In the music world, many acclaimed artists addressed his death. Mick Jagger, who produced Boseman's James Brown biopic Get on Up, was among the first to issue a statement, as was Jill Scott, who appeared in the film. Some others, such as Toni Braxton, revealed personal connections to the late 43-year-old Black Panther star. Others, such as Nick Jonas, simply admired the beloved actor from afar and wanted to let their feelings be known. Scroll through to see some of the tributes.