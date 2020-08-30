Chadwick Boseman Dead: Music World Stunned by the Death of Beloved 'Get on Up' Star
Chadwick Boseman's life touched many people, including those in the music community. Artists from all genres chimed in on social media to pay respects after the actor's shocking passing on Friday. While his impact was well known in the film community, it's clear that his life and character carried over into all walks of life.
In the music world, many acclaimed artists addressed his death. Mick Jagger, who produced Boseman's James Brown biopic Get on Up, was among the first to issue a statement, as was Jill Scott, who appeared in the film. Some others, such as Toni Braxton, revealed personal connections to the late 43-year-old Black Panther star. Others, such as Nick Jonas, simply admired the beloved actor from afar and wanted to let their feelings be known. Scroll through to see some of the tributes.
Mick Jagger
It’s so sad to hear of @chadwickboseman’s passing, he was a wonderful, funny, kind man and a very talented actor, he will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/zNebP47hOK— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 29, 2020
Toni Braxton
Our makeup artists are friends and he used to get on the phone and ask me to sing “You Mean The World To Me” because it was his favorite song of mine and now this song will be forever dedicated to him. Rest In Power King. https://t.co/SnSn1UdhUB— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) August 29, 2020
John Legend
I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020
Mariah Carey
This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 29, 2020
Jill Scott
Ever so thoughtful. Ever so profoundly kind, motivated and clear. You touched my heart and the hearts of millions. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. Rest well friend. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Rest well Nelsan. You two ARE MISSED!!!!! #sincerelygood #sincerelydopehumanbeings #sincerelyKINGS
Nick Jonas
Aminé
rest in peace to a legend man, this is so heartbreaking https://t.co/k6AL3uhBmO— Aminé (@heyamine) August 29, 2020
Top Dawg Entertainment
