7 Celebrity Twins That Will Make You Do a Double-Take

You may have seen all of your favorite celeb’s movies, shows or even come face-to-face with them if you’re lucky. But did you know that some of the biggest celebs out there have a doppelgänger walking around there?

Some of these twins, like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, have followed in their famous sibling’s footsteps in the entertainment industry, while others went a completely different direction away from the spotlight. Take a look at some of our favorite celebrity twins, some of whom we doubt you even knew existed!

Joel and Benji Madden

Benji and Joel Madden are a great example of the things that can happen when twins work together.

The brother duo formed the band Good Charlotte in 1996, and went on to win three MTV Awards and sell millions of records.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

The daughters of former President George W. Bush might not be the most famous twins of all time, but they are the only pair to ever live in the White House.

They were even dubbed the First Twins during their time in Washington D.C.

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Some of the most famous twins of all time, Tia and Tamera Mowry have always embraced their twinship in shows and films such as Sister, Sister.

After leaving the sitcom behind, the twins have taken on a number of other projects together and separately, including their short-lived reality show Tia & Tamera, the Cooking Channel series Tia Mowry at Home and the podcast Mostly Mom with Tia Mowry. Tamera also appeared on The Real as a host.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Another set of twins that embraced their special sibling status to become child stars is Cole and Dylan Sprouse. After first appearing in the Adam Sandler movie Big Daddy, they became megastars with their Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which spawned a number of spinoffs and movies.

Their careers made them two of the wealthiest teenagers alive in 2010, earning $40,000 per episode combined. After attending New York University, Cole was cast as Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale, while Dylan worked to open the All-Wise Meadery in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York as a brewmaster.

Gisele and Patricia Bündchen

It’s hard to believe, but supermodel Gisele Bündchen shares her stunning looks with Patricia, her fraternal twin by five minutes.

Patricia is more of a private person, but sticks close to her sister, staying behind the camera as her manager.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen first started working in Hollywood at 6 months old, embracing their twin power in the iconic role of Michelle Tanner on Full House before becoming a twinsation all their own with a string of movies and TV shows such as New York Minute, Switching Goals and How the West Was Fun.

In 2004, they left their A-Lister lives behind to attend college at New York University, quit acting, and enter the fashion industry. Today, the reclusive twins are worth an estimated $400 million, and their fashion empire is worth an estimated $1 billion.

Jon and Dan Heder

We’re still not 100 percent sure which of these two is Jon. The Napoleon Dynamite star has a twin brother Dan who looks almost identical to him and even works in the same industry.

While Jon began acting in college, Dan became a pre-visualization artist, which means he does digital animation and visual effects of movie scenes. You’ve probably seen his work too, which appeared in movies such as the Edge of Tomorrow and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.