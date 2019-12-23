Celebrity Criminals Prison Christmas Treats Revealed

Some of the biggest stars in the world will be spending the holiday season behind bars, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on a festive-themed treat. In honor of the holiday season, TMZ published the menus that celebrities like R. Kelly, Michael Cohen, and Bill Cosby will be eating this week, and it turns out that prisons are feeling the holiday spirit.

According to the outlet, Kelly, who is being held without bond at MCC Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, saw his spending limit for commissary increase by $50 this month to $410, meaning that he will be able to enjoy holiday cookies, pound cake, jalapeno cheese and chocolate bars.

Meanwhile, hip-hop producer Suge Knight is serving a 28-year-long sentence in Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California, where he will reportedly be able to snack on chocolate caramel Santas and peppermint bark and even write a few cards to his loved ones.

Serving a three-year sentence for tax fraud and campaign finance violations at New York’s FCI Otisville, President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, like Kelly, will also be able to spend $410 at commissary this month. He will be filling his belly with holiday cakes, chocolate and caramel clusters, assorted chocolates, and an olive salad.

After serving up cheese sandwiches at his “luxury” music festival in the Bahamas, the ill-fated Fyre Festival, Billy McFarland will be served smoked oysters, chocolate covered pretzels, mint crème cookies, peanut log, hazelnut single serve creamer packs and white queso dip at Ohio’s FCI Elkton. The Fyre Festival co-founder is currently serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

Meanwhile, over at Pennsylvania’s SCI Phoenix, disgraced actor Bill Cosby has little to celebrate, as he is getting no bump to his commissary spending money this month. Accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by dozens of women, in 2018 Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to ten years in prison.

It was recently reported that Cosby is leading something of a turnaround for himself in prison, as he has reportedly sworn off sweets and carbs as well as other unhealthy foods. TMZ reported in July that the actor wouldn’t touch “bread, desserts or any of the prison menu items filled with starch and sugar.” It had also been alleged that he had given up coffee, though there is no word if he has stuck to the strict diet.