Celebrity

Celebrities Share Christmas Cheer With Holiday Messages

Families across the world are celebrating the holidays together — including some of the most […]

By

Families across the world are celebrating the holidays together — including some of the most famous ones. Check out these holiday wishes from celebs from their families to yours.

Celebrity Christmas wishes

#merrychristmas ❤️?❤️??gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Surrounded by beautiful balls. Happy Holidays everybody.

A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on

Me and @jodiesweetin Christmas Day – a long, long time ago.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

?

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

? ?

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Ho Ho Ho #merrychristmas #goodnight #mydebs

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Merry Christmas to everyone! ?❤️⛄️❄️?(PS we should live with the kind of joy and kindness that naturally exudes out of us during the holiday season -EVERYDAY!) Can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for all of you! 2017 was absolutely incredible for us. Better than I could’ve ever dreamed. Brooks and I have been so happy and humbled to share our love with all of you, in hopes that you feel our love for each other and for all of you, and know that everyone can have a happiness that is pure and strong! So thank you for all of your amazing stories, comments and expressions to involve us in YOUR world! We get inspired by your faith in Love! ?? Ok I’m super sappy because my heart is overflowing with gratitude and love for my husband, my family, my friends and for humanity. Sending PEACE and love to everyone on this planet! I love you, I love you, I love you!! Hear that and know that!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Merry merry ?⭐️

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Merry Christmas 2017 ❤️

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Merry Christmas!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Christmas Eve in Miami… ?? #I’lltakeit

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

?✨?? @kimkardashian

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

?☀️?

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

annnd *epic fail* on the “Santa’s coming!” pic

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

Merry Christmas everybody from the Aldean Crew. ??

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts