Celebrities Share Christmas Cheer With Holiday Messages

Families across the world are celebrating the holidays together — including some of the most famous ones. Check out these holiday wishes from celebs from their families to yours.
Celebrity Christmas wishes
Merry Christmas, everyone! (Who put that mistletoe there??)— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 25, 2017
(Cred: coppersand of Tumblr) pic.twitter.com/3FMcDC1cRx
Merry Christmas, everyone. Love from Los Angeles. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TXEMwPoMSP— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas. If you’re loving it this year, hold on because it goes by fast. If you’re not loving it this year, hold on because it goes by fast. ♥️— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 25, 2017
All I Want For Christmas Is……….— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2017
Youuuuu, baby! ??https://t.co/bD9hgZr4BR
From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/yjwjZewTpI— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas everyone. Blessings to you all from the Lowes.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 25, 2017
Happy Holidays From the Ciccone Youth. Love and Gratitude ♥️♥️♥️ to Everyone we ever Have Loved, and will continue To Love!! ☃️☃️☃️???????? #family #together #happiness #blessed #life #love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EKCKWReONA— Madonna (@Madonna) December 25, 2017
On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas! We wish you joy and peace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/CNFUZrhrBj— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2017
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! pic.twitter.com/mYtV5GNdLl— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017
?❤️?Merry Christmas, everybody ?❤️?— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 24, 2017
Wishing you the most lovely, gracious, simple and stress free holiday. I know. It’s a lot. But wishes are hopes with ambition.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 25, 2017
December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas!!! When we look back on our past Christmases we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel. The laughter, the love and the togetherness of your loved ones that made this day special!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas! i hope and pray that all your wildest dreams come true ❤️?— Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 25, 2017
DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/ONrmDDTaJz— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2017
Meowyyyy Chrimahhh! pic.twitter.com/DsGyzDwttM— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas everyone! ❤️✨? pic.twitter.com/i0DXhszK9d— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) December 25, 2017
Whatever you celebrate, I’m sending joy, love and light to you and your family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2017
Merry Xmas! pic.twitter.com/bt7ZPtqyFh— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2017
Ok, turning off this glowing box for a bit. Merry Christmas all. Breathe. Eat good things.— josh groban (@joshgroban) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas to everyone! ?❤️⛄️❄️?(PS we should live with the kind of joy and kindness that naturally exudes out of us during the holiday season -EVERYDAY!) Can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for all of you! 2017 was absolutely incredible for us. Better than I could’ve ever dreamed. Brooks and I have been so happy and humbled to share our love with all of you, in hopes that you feel our love for each other and for all of you, and know that everyone can have a happiness that is pure and strong! So thank you for all of your amazing stories, comments and expressions to involve us in YOUR world! We get inspired by your faith in Love! ?? Ok I’m super sappy because my heart is overflowing with gratitude and love for my husband, my family, my friends and for humanity. Sending PEACE and love to everyone on this planet! I love you, I love you, I love you!! Hear that and know that!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
#tb merry merry and i ??santa brings you some love and glitter tonight ☃️❄️?????#alliwantforchristmas #equality #worldpeace #bangs? pic.twitter.com/VENpqNVWHf— kesha (@KeshaRose) December 25, 2017
A special holiday message from @TheTimMcGraw and @FaithHill! #cmhof50 #DeckTheHall pic.twitter.com/anL9wjUUbG— Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) December 24, 2017
From all of our families, to all of yours…wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas. Cheers to a blessed holiday season surrounded by friends and family.?— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas to everyone out there. pic.twitter.com/ex30ErZsxp— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) December 25, 2017
Happy holidays y’all. Hope it’s spent with family and friends. pic.twitter.com/98Vrqc27rn— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) December 23, 2017