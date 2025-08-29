‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alum Dies of Cancer: James Whale Was 74

British TV personality and radio DJ James Whale has died. He was 74.

The controversial figure died earlier this month after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was diagnosed in 2000, and had a kidney removed. In 2020, the TalkTV host announced that the cancer had returned to his remaining kidney and also had spread to his spine, brain and lungs.

In a statement, broadcasting company TalkTV said “We are sad to announce that James Whale MBE died earlier today, aged 74, following a lengthy battle with cancer. As a broadcasting legend for over 50 years, James will be missed by so many at Talk and the wider News UK family.”

His wife, Nadine Lamont-Brown, also published her own statement.

“James slipped away very gently this morning. It was a beautiful passing, and he left with a smile on his face,” she said.

Whale began his career in the 1970s as a radio shock jock before going on to host several programs across the UK on both TV and radio. He generated headlines throughout his career for his frequently insensitive behavior, like when he laughed during an interview with a sexual assault survivor in 2018—a move for which he was later suspended from the station.

In 2016, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother where he also caused quite a stir. When fellow broadcaster Saira Khan asked him if he was racist, he created a nationwide uproar when he said he’s “been one of the judges of the British Curry Awards for 10 years,” and said “I don’t think I am known for that. Am I known for that? I don’t know. I really don’t know.” He was the sixth contestant eliminated from the show.

TalkTV executive producer Chuck Thomas said the world would be “a lot quieter without him”. He also said Whale “faced the end with courage and wit” and that “broadcasting has lost a giant”.