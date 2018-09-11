Celebrities Honor 9/11 With Heartfelt Tributes

Today marks the 17th anniversary since the terrible 9/11 attacks that claimed many innocent lives.

Many have taken to social media to share memorial messages and tributes honoring those who lost their lives that day, with a number of celebrities joining in.

“I’m back in [New York City] seventeen years to the day…the whole cast of [Everybody Loves Raymond] came to celebrate, and ended up mourning with New Yorkers and the world,” tweeted actress Patricia Heaton. “God bless America today and every day, and may we never forget all those who perished.”

I’m back in #nyc seventeen years to the day…the whole cast of #EverybodyLovesRaymond came to celebrate, and ended up mourning with New Yorkers and the world. God bless America today and every day, and may we never forget all those who perished. #9/11 pic.twitter.com/RaVnAnJ63t — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 11, 2018

Scroll down to read more celebrity tributes honoring both those lost and the heroes of 9/11.

Connie Britton

Today we honor the many who lost loved ones, the first responders, and the America that was changed forever on 9/11/2001. #NeverForget — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) September 11, 2018

Former Nashville star Connie Britton took to Twitter to memorialize those who lost their lives during the tragic terror attack.

“Today we honor the many who lost loved ones, the first responders, and the America that was changed forever on 9/11/2001,” she wrote, then adding the hashtag “#NeverForget.”

Henry Winkler

To the families that survived and survived your devastating loss because of man’s inhumanity to man on 9-11 ..through the sheer strength of every fiber of your Body , Heart and Soul this country”s / the Winklers”s thoughts are with all of you — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 11, 2018

Iconic Actor/director Henry Winkler shared a heartfelt message for those who lost loved ones during the 9/11 tragedy.

“To the families that survived and survived your devastating loss because of man’s inhumanity to man on 9-11, ..through the sheer strength of every fiber of your Body , Heart and Soul this country”s / the Winklers”s thoughts are with all of you,” he wrote.

Debra Messing

Will & Grace star Debra Messing posted a 9/11 memorial to Instagram, sharing an old video of a speech that she gave about it that a fan reminded her of.

“It was an extraordinary honor to speak about the city I love, the profound heartbreak of 9/11, and the unbreakable spirit of those left behind to fight for our country and our precious Democracy,” she wrote in the tribute. “We will never forget that day nor the too many souls lost.”

“We will always honor their memory, as well as the first responders who did what most of us could not even imagining doing,” Messing added. “Running into danger. And for many, not running out. We salute you today.”

Lee Greenwood

“I walked through the twisted steel of the World Trade Centers a few days after 9/11 – Kim and I went there with the USO to serve the first responders,” singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood wrote in tribute posted to Instagram. “I will never forget the smell of the smoke, the anguish on all the faces, the fear that permeated the air and the great pride in America that brought us all together to rise up from those ashes.”

“I was proud to stand on that rubble and sing my song for those workers who stopped for just a few minutes to sing with me and to honor all of those who were entombed there,” he added. “I was humbled days later to sing for the fallen at memorial services at Yankee Stadium and Carnegie Hall and to meet and comfort so many of the families who lost a loved one on that day.

“May God Bless The USA on 9/11 and always and may we never forget,” Greenwood’s tribute concluded.

Jewel

Wrote this song when I was 18-about knowing my hands were mine & what I did w them was my choice no matter what. I was honored when it was played as an anthem to bring ppl peace/hope during 9/11. Let us remember those we lost that day & we are never broken https://t.co/7LXCdKu3Ht — Jewel (@jeweljk) September 11, 2018

Singer/songwriter Jewel also posted a memorial, sharing a video of her song “Hands” and recalling it being played as 9/11 tribute in the wake of the attacks.

“Wrote this song when I was 18-about knowing my hands were mine & what I did w them was my choice no matter what,” she tweeted. “I was honored when it was played as an anthem to bring ppl peace/hope during 9/11.”

“Let us remember those we lost that day & we are never broken,” Jewel went on to add.

Joely Fisher

9/11/01 A day that changed the course of our country, we came together..let’s try to remember that empathy 4 humanity and that passion for righteousness . We pray 2996 souls were sacrificed to save us. Never Forget pic.twitter.com/wRv2DLJ1q9 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) September 11, 2018

Former Last Man Standing actress Joely Fisher took to Twitter to share a message, sharing photos of the New York City skyline and saying that Sept. 11th is a day we should “never forget.”

“9/11/01 A day that changed the course of our country, we came together..let’s try to remember that empathy 4 humanity and that passion for righteousness,” Fisher wrote. “We pray 2996 souls were sacrificed to save us.”

Jedediah Bila

I’ll never forget 9/11/01. I ran through the streets for my life with so many. Missed a memo on my desk chair from my boss asking me to deliver a package before 9am to one of the Towers. One thing I remember strongly: the unity, how we came together, how strangers became family. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) September 11, 2018

Former co-host of The View, Jedediah Bila, tweeted out a tribute, saying that she will “never forget 9/11/01.”

“I ran through the streets for my life with so many. Missed a memo on my desk chair from my boss asking me to deliver a package before 9am to one of the Towers,” she recalled.

“One thing I remember strongly: the unity, how we came together, how strangers became family,” Bila added.

Chris Cuomo

#9/11 #NeverForget like far too many I was there, felt the loss deeply and personally and mourn those I lost. My heart goes to victims and families. Time has taught that “never forget” really means “remember what and who matters”; be grateful for today. Nothing is guaranteed. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 11, 2018

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo also posted a 9/11 tribute, saying that he “was there” during the attacks.

“Like far too many I was there, felt the loss deeply and personally and mourn those I lost,” Cuomo revealed. “My heart goes to victims and families. Time has taught that ‘never forget’ really means ‘remember what and who matters;’ be grateful for today. Nothing is guaranteed.”