‘CBS This Morning’ Anchor Norah O’Donnell Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

Norah O’Donnell of CBS This Morning documented her hospitalization for an emergency appendectomy last week.

O’Donnell was on vacation last week, though she did not get a lot of time to relax. The 45-year-old anchor was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to have her appendix removed. On her Instagram Story, O’Donnell admitted the operation was “not what we had planned for spring break.”

“Operation to remove appendix before it ruptured,” she explained in text over another photo. The anchor wore a hospital gown and an assortment of wires in one picture, but gave a triumphant thumbs in another up as she thanked medical staffers for their care.

“Grateful for amazing nurses, surgeons and whole team,” she wrote.

A hospital spokesperson told reporters from the Post and Courier that O’Donnell was taken in for an emergency appendectomy and released later that same day.

O’Donnell’s husband, restauranteur Geoff Tracy, tweeted his thanks to the hospital staff as well. He posted some of the same images, as well as one shot of the hospital from the outside of the building.

O’Donnell has been prominent on the world stage in the last year as she delivers commentary on each major case in the Me Too movement — including some of her co-workers. When her co-host Charlie Rose was fired for alleged harassment, she and Gayle King delivered even-tempered rebukes.

“I wanted to be really clear,” O’Donnell said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “I said there is no excuse for this alleged behavior. Harassment is systemic and it’s pervasive and it has to end.”

After that, O’Donnell was also one of CBS News’ most public faces when CEO Les Moonves was removed for alleged sexual misconduct.

“I thought long and hard about it, and I decided I’m going to revisit exactly what I said the first time because it still holds. The harassment has to end,” she said of that case. “It was a tough and painful year.”

Now, with Susan Zirinsky serving as the outlet’s new president, O’Donnell has made a few optimistic statements about her job.

“I have the greatest job in the world,” she said. “I have a front row seat to history.”