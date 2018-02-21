Catherine Zeta-Jones Panics Fans With Sean Connery Tribute

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a kind tribute to actor Sean Connery, but many fans thought it was a sign that the actor was in poor health.

Zeta-Jones posted the below photo of herself and Connery, which was taken from their 1990 movie Entrapment. She said she was “thinking” of him on that Monday.

“Thinking of this amazing man today, such wonderful memories and friendship,” Zeta-Jones wrote, adding a hashtag for “Connery Class Act.”

However, fans thought this meant something had happened to the 87-year-old James Bond actor. They began asking her if she knew something about his health, while others revealed they saw the photo and instantly thought he had passed.

“I about had a heart attack, I thought he passed away at first,” one fan wrote. “Love that man.”

Another fan wrote, “Are you in touch? Is he well? Miss him so!”

Aside from these remarks, some fans caught on that the Chicago actress was simply sharing admiration for a friend that was presumably in fine health.

“We really love that you’re able to be nostalgic [and] reminiscent about such an amazing man, Catherine,” one fan wrote. “We should all let our friends know how we feel more often.”

Another fan wrote, “Entrapment is such a great movie with these great actors. I have seen this movie so many times, and I love Sean Connery.”

Connery has kept a low-profile for the last decade. He retired from acting in the 2000s, with his last onscreen role being in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He has also voiced James Bond in the 2005 video game adaptation of From Russia with Love and the title character in the 2012 animated film Sir Billi.

As for Zeta-Jones, she keeps fans up-to-date with her life through regular social media updates. As for her acting, she appearing the Lifetime film Cocaine Godmother in January. She also appeared in FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan as actress Olivia de Havilland.