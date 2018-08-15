‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Expecting Second Child With Wife

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo are expecting their second child together.

The Catfish host took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the joyful news, sharing a hilarious photo of his family from inside an oven.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN! see ya in January lil’ guy 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 pic.twitter.com/cJOrkbSGoq — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) August 15, 2018

“WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN! see ya in January lil’ guy,” Schulman wrote along with a picture of him, Laura and their daughter Cleo James looking at an actual bread bun in the oven.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Cleo, in Oct. 2016, E! News reports. About eight months later, Schulman and Perlongo tied the knot in the backyard of his father’s home in the Hamptons. Cleo served as the flower girl while YouTuber Casey Neistat officiated the ceremony.

“I never imagined I could be this happy,” Schulman told the magazine following the ceremony. “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.”

The couple first announced that they were engaged to wed five months before welcoming Cleo into the world.

His expanded family is not the only part of Schulman’s life facing change, as the reality TV host said goodbye to his Catfish co-host Max Joseph, who announced he’d be leaving the series after seven seasons.

“Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish,” Joseph said in a statement Wednesday. “Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev [Schulman] and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes.”

“For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it,” he added. “With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.”

Schulman issued his own statement on the exit.

“Working with Max on Catfish has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” he said. “What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood. Thanks to Max, over the last six years I’ve learned as much about the internet and society as I have about myself. Max isn’t just a co-host, he’s a partner. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s my best friend and one of the best colleagues anyone could hope for.”

“As sad as I am though that Max is leaving the show, it brings me great joy to know that he is following his heart,” he continued. “While selfishly I’d love to keep him all to myself, I know that unleashing the creativity and passion that he has will benefit so many of us. If you don’t already know about Max’s amazing work as a filmmaker, check out his website maxjoseph.com. Good luck, my friend, and there’s really no excuse why you can’t video chat in from time to time.”

MTV recently resumed production on the series after Schulman was cleared of sexual misconduct allegations following an internal investigation that found them “not credible and without merit.”

Catfish first Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.