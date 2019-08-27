Cassie Engaged to Boyfriend Alex Fine Less Than 1 Year After Split From Diddy

Less than a year after her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie is engaged to her boyfriend and father of her unborn child, Alex Fine. Both Cassie and Fine shared photos and videos to Instagram of Fine’s proposal on Tuesday.

“Mrs. Fine 8.24 – forever,” Fine captioned his post.

In the video, set to “Forever Mine” by the O’Jays, Fine rides on a horse to where Cassie is waiting under flower letters that read “C&A.”

“This moment will always be so special to me,” he captioned a photo of the sunset proposal. “I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine.”

Cassie also posted a photo of the two of them with Cassie flashing her new diamond ring for the camera, writing in the caption, “I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Another shot showed Fine down on one knee under the C and A letters.

The news comes after the “Me & U” singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday, sharing a few nude pregnancy photos in front of the ocean.

Cassie and Diddy split last fall after first being romantically linked in 2007. She announced she was expecting a baby girl with Fine this past June.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” Cassie captioned a sweet photo of herself and her bull rider and personal trainer boyfriend. “Love You Always & Forever.”

Fine also announced the happy news on his own Instagram account, penning a heartfelt letter to his unborn child.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend’s cheek.

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” he continued. “I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love.”

“I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated,” he wrote. “I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off.”

“I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl,” he concluded. “I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

