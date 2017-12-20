‘Cash Me Outside’ Teen Girl on Acting Urban: ‘How I Act Is Me’

Danielle Bregoli has addressed accusations that she is “acting urban” by saying in a new interview, “How I act is me.”

Bregoli is most well known as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, but is also now going by Bhad Bhabie as her rapper stage name. She recently spoke to journalists and commented on the claims that she is “trying to act black.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I look at that cultural appropriation sh*t and I just ignore it because it’s ridiculous, it really is,” Bregoli explained. “You cannot act a color. Do not tell me I’m acting black because I’m not.”

“I’m acting ‘urban,’ or whatever you want to call it,” the 14-year-old continued. “I don’t even have a name for it, I call it, ‘me.’ How I act is me. I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever. One race does something more than another race.”

Many of the accusations of “cultural appropriation” against Bregoli seem to stem from the fact that she reportedly signed a multi-million dollar music recording contract with Atlantic Records, as reported by Vibe.

So far she’s put out five singles on her own, and has garnered quite a lot of buzz in the hip-hop world. Her single “Hi Bich” has been streamed over 15 million times on Spotify, with the song “These Heaux” trailing very close behind.

“If someone wants to do something they should just do it, as long as they’re happy with it,” Bregoli concluded. “If you’re not happy with it then don’t do it. Do what you’re happy with and not what you think who ever else is going to tell you about you ‘acting a color.’ You don’t act at all, you just do what you think is best. There’s no way to act a color, that s—’s ridiculous.”