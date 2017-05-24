‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Sends Message To Haters On Twitter

Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. the "Cash Me Ousside" girl, is back at it again with her social media antics, and this time she has a message for her haters.

This hate got me laughing all the way to the bank😂😂😂🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/sX3zahL6av — Danielle Bregoli (@TheBhadBhabie) May 15, 2017

The 14-year-old viral star posted a photo of herself laughing with a caption that let her followers know that the joke is on her detractors.

"This hate got me laughing all the way to the bank," she said, adding a several laughing and money-face emojis.

The tweet racked up 2,500 likes since it was posted on May 15. She also posted the photo on Instagram, where it received 490,000 likes.

Of course, when Bregoli decided to poke fun at the trolls, the fired back.

A lot of people made knocks about the teen's appearance or lack of celebrity status, but her followers stepped in to insert some positivity into the situation.

@TheBhadBhabie @goodboyshady 😂😂 I love your smile! You look soooo happy!! ❤️ — Deven Noble (@deven120) May 16, 2017

On Tuesday, Bregoli's backstage demands for her upcoming live tour leaked. Among the many hilarious requests, she wants fidget spinners, pizzas and tank tops. The tour currently has two test dates set up which must sell out before it goes nationwide.

In other "Cash Me Ousside" news, Bregoli announced plans to sue Walmart for selling merchandise that uses her catchphrase. She's also been beefing online with former SNL star David Spade with some pretty hilarious results.

