Carrie Underwood Gives Us ‘Summertime’ Vibes With New Lakefront Photo

Country superstar, Carrie Underwood is enjoying the summer sun and clearly, loving life this season.

Up Next: Kelsea Ballerini Is Taking a Page out of Carrie Underwood's Wedding Playbook

The former American Idol winner took to Instagram on Friday to share a photograph of herself enjoying the warmer temperatures while on the lakeshore sporting an orange bikini from her brand, Calia by Carrie Underwood, longer hair and rock hard abs.

Looking flawless and the epitome of summer goals, Underwood shared with fans an inspiring message that read, "Summertime is all about love…love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment. Get out there and relax!"

And if you didn't notice already, Underwood add "no filter" to the gorgeous image.

The 34-year-old mother of Isaiah and wife to NHL player, Mike Fisher, has had quite a year and is now enjoying some downtime with family and friends before heading back into the studio for her sixth album with her new label, Capitol Nashville.

More: Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary in the Cutest Way

Earlier this year it was announced that Underwood would be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of 2018. Being at the top of her game now, she has snagged some of the biggest awards in country music and now heading to Hollywood with one of its greatest honors.

Vin Di Bona, chairman of the selection committee for 2017 told ABC News that he was thrilled for all the honorees, including Underwood.

"The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world," he said.

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images