Carrie Underwood Honors Husband Mike Fisher With Heartwarming Message

Country singer and songwriter, Carrie Underwood is paying heartfelt tribute to her husband of almost six years with a beautiful message shared to her social media.

With celebrities taking to their social accounts all this weekend to share loving messages to the father figures in their life, Underwood did the same by sharing a post dedicated to her husband, Nashville Predators captain, Mike Fisher.

In the tender black and white photograph Underwood posted to Instagram of her son kissing his father, the 34-year-old mother and award-winning country artist began by writing, “Isaiah is so blessed to have you as a dad.”

She goes on to caption the photograph, “[Isaiah] wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be…patient, kind, loving and so much more. You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him…I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!!”

Mutual friends of the couple introduced the American Idol winner to the Nashville Predators captain and after a year of dating, they tied the knot in 2010.

The image comes days after The Tennessean reported that after a career spanning more than 1,000 games, Fisher might be eyeing retirement as his two-year, $8.8 million contract is set to expire June 30.

Underwood also honored her father, Stephen Underwood with a throwback image of him walking his daughter down the aisle.

“[Happy Father’s Day] to this handsome guy!” she captioned. “I am so thankful to have him as a father! He is one of the very few people in my life that treats me the same now as he did before my world got crazy! I am his daughter and so much like him in so many ways…I hope I make him proud!”

She ended off her message to her father with lyrics from her song, “The Girl You Think I Am,” adding a heart emoji in place of “I love you, Daddy!”

