Cardi B Says She’s Done Forever With Plastic Surgery

After being forced to cancel a number of concerts due to complications from liposuction surgery, Cardi B is swearing off plastic surgery.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 12 to make the declaration, stating that she would instead be hitting the gym to avoid “getting surgery again.”

I been working out for the past two weeks cause b– I ain’t getting surgery again,” she wrote. “Let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

The mom to 11-month-old Kulture had confirmed in the beginning of May while performing for a crowd at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis that she had gotten liposuction and likely shouldn’t be performing.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back! Let’s go!”

During that same month, she had also revealed that she had undergone a post-pregnancy breast augmentation.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—ed me up. She did. She so did.”

Later that month, the rapper announced the cancellation of multiple shows due to complications from the surgeries.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” she addressed the fan upset during an Instagram Live. “I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows…like I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows.”

“But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she continued. “My breasts gotta f—ing heal, and it is what it is.”

She also responded to those who criticized her for getting liposuction in the first place.

“I do whatever the f— I want to do with my body, I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro,” she said. “So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

“Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves,” she continued. “So yeah, I had to get f—ing surgery.”

In the days since, Cardi has been candid about her recovery, even sharing a photo of her extremely swollen feet earlier this month.